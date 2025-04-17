Adebayo finished with 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-90 win over Chicago in the Play-In Tournament.

Adebayo once again led the way in the paint for Miami in the Play-In Tournament, leading all Heat players in rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying steals mark in a double-double performance. Adebayo was a double-double machine during the regular season, reaching that mark in 36 outings.