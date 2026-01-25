Adebayo posted 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 147-116 victory over the Jazz.

The 28-year-old center led the Heat in points and boards in the rout. Adebayo is up to 16 double-doubles on the season, including four in January, and he's been locked in from three-point range lately. He's drained at least three treys in five of the last seven games, averaging 24.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 44.0 percent from beyond the arc.