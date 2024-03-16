Adebayo amassed 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 108-95 win over the Pistons.

Adebayo was able to play through a lower-back contusion to lead the Heat in both points and rebounds Friday. It's the first time since March 2 that he has scored 20-plus points and he even managed to hit his second three of the season. Since the All-Star break, Adebayo is averaging 18.4 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.3 steals over 34.3 minutes per game.