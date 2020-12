Adebayo recorded 22 points (7-13 FG, 8-10 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal during a win versus Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Miami entered the last nine minutes of Wednesday's game tied before Adebayo stepped up. He recorded six points (1-2 FG, 4-6 FT), three assists and one steal during what became an 11-point win. His performance proved pivotal in helping the Heat avenge Tuesday's loss versus Milwaukee.