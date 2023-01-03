Adebayo racked up 31 points (12-19 FG, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Clippers.

Adebayo was the clear star offensively for the Heat in a game during which they had only two players with more than 15 points. The big man got to his game-high 31 points on efficient marks of 12-for-19 from the field and 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. Adebayo also led all players with 13 boards, giving him his 17th double-double of the campaign, tied for 11th in the league.