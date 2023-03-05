Adebayo accumulated 30 points (10-12 FG, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 win over the Hawks.

Adebayo missed just two shots from the field and was a frequent visitor to the free-throw line en route to a team-high 30 points, marking his highest output since he dropped a season-high 38 against the Pacers on Feb. 8. The dynamic center also tied Jimmy Butler with a team-high 11 rebounds, marking his 29th double-double of the year, and recorded at least one tally in each defensive category for a second straight game. Adebayo has appeared in 23 straight games and is averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 34.8 minutes during that stretch.

