Adebayo recorded 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and four steals in 36 minutes in the 93-83 loss to Dallas on Friday.

Adebayo had one of his better performances this season in the loss Friday. The center led the team in points and continued with an eventual double-double to finish the night. It is not typical for Adebayo to lead Miami in points, but he is certainly one of the main pieces to both their offense and defense. Adebayo should have a much more friendly matchup against Oklahoma City on Monday.