Adebayo amassed 22 points (7-13 FG, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 win over Detroit.

The All-Star center led the Heat in scoring on the night, but it was his defensive presence that made the biggest impact, as the Pistons missed four potential go-ahead buckets in the final 64 seconds. Adebayo averaged better than 20 points a game last season for the first time in his career but just missed averaging a double-double, and he could hit both marks in 2023-24 as one of the foundation pieces of a championship-caliber roster.