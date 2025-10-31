Adebayo supplied 31 points (12-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 107-101 loss to the Spurs.

Adebayo turned in his third double-double of the season during the defeat, and it appears that the big man is the team's most dependable producer in the early stages of the season. Norman Powell's (groin) absence has forced all of the starters to pitch in, but the biggest change for the veteran is his gradual shift away from the primary center role. Kel'el Ware has taken over at the five, and it's allowed Adebayo to show off his abilities as a primary scorer. Adebayo's biggest boost comes from beyond the arc, where he's averaging a career-high 5.8 attempts per game and is converting at a 41.3 percent clip.