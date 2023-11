Adebayo finished Tuesday's 131-124 loss to Milwaukee with 31 points (13-27 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 42 minutes.

Adebayo paved the way for Miami with a team-leading point total to go along with a team-high-tying rebound mark and a handful of assists in a double-double performance. Adebayo, who set a season-high in scoring, has recorded at least 30 points in two games this season while notching a double-double in nine of his last 10 outings.