Adebayo headed to the locker room with an apparent left shoulder injury during Wednesday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old battled some left shoulder issues during the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Celtics, and he appeared to aggravate the injury during the second half Wednesday. The Lakers hold a 26-point lead through three quarters, so the Heat are likely to be cautious in returning him to the contest. Adebayo had eight points (2-8 FG, 4-6 FT) and four rebounds in 21 minutes before exiting the contest.