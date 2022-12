Adebayo had 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 111-108 loss to Indiana.

Adebayo failed to record a double-double after doing so in his previous four appearances. The star big man is averaging 22.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 35.7 minutes across his last 15 games.