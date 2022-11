Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Adebayo (knee) is likely to miss Friday's game versus the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo was absent in Friday's shootaround after missing Wednesday's game with a left knee contusion. If the star big man can't play against Washington, Nikola Jovic may be in line for his second straight start, since Dewayne Dedmon (illness) is also questionable.