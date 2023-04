Abebdayo is probable for Game 1 versus the Knicks on Sunday due to a left hamstring strain, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo aggravated his hamstring in Game 5 against the Bucks but should be able to play Sunday. The star big man will be crucial to the Heat's success in matching up with the Knicks' front court against Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle (ankle).