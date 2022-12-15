Adebayo suggested after Wednesday's 110-108 win over the Thunder that he could sit out Thursday's game in Houston while he contends with soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo played 33 minutes in the front end of the back-to-back set, finishing with 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Though he doesn't appear to be dealing with a major injury, Adebayo could probably benefit from a rest after playing 30-plus minutes on three occasions over the past five days. Additionally, the Heat are expected to have Jimmy Butler (knee) available for the second half of the back-to-back set, so resting Adebayo on Thursday wouldn't leave Miami completely shorthanded.