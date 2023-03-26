Adebayo produced 16 points (8-14 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 loss to the Nets.

Adebayo did a little bit of everything during Saturday's loss, but he's struggled to post dominating stat lines of late, averaging just 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36.1 minutes over his last 10 appearances. This certainly isn't horrible production, but fantasy managers and Heat fans are expecting more out of the sixth-year starter, who's been on the verge of superstardom over the last few seasons.