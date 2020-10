Adebayo is listed as doubtful for Friday's Game 2 against the Lakers due to a strained neck.

Adebayo exited Game 1 with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury, but an MRI revealed a strained muscle in the left side of his neck. The Heat have not ruled the big man out for Friday's contest, but as of Thursday afternoon it appears they're preparing to be without the All-Star. Adebayo finished Game 1 with just eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.