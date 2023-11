Adebayo (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Although Adebayo was unavailable for Saturday's loss to the Nets due to his hip injury, he fully participated in Monday's practice session and will likely be able to suit up against the Bucks. He's posted double-doubles in nine of his last 11 appearances and has averaged 22.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.6 minutes per game during that time.