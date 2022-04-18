Adebayo is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against Atlanta due to a bruised left quad.

The Heat are listing six players on their injury report for Game 2, but there's little reason to believe any of their statuses are truly in jeopardy. That's especially true for Adebayo, who will almost certainly play through the bruised quad. He finished Sunday's Game 1 with just six points, but he chipped in six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one bock in 28 minutes.