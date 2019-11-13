Adebayo accumulated 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.

Adebayo fouled out and committed four turnovers. However, he delivered an efficient scoring performance while logging his fifth double-double through 10 contests. Adebayo typically contributes more across the other categories beyond points and boards, but given his totals in those areas fantasy owners can still rejoice.