Heat's Bam Adebayo: Logs 18 points, 14 boards in win
Adebayo accumulated 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.
Adebayo fouled out and committed four turnovers. However, he delivered an efficient scoring performance while logging his fifth double-double through 10 contests. Adebayo typically contributes more across the other categories beyond points and boards, but given his totals in those areas fantasy owners can still rejoice.
