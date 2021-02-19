Adebayo posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 win over the Kings.

Adebayo matched Jimmy Butler's triple-double, and the duo dominated both sides of the ball with a synergy that has greatly improved over the last month. Although the team's 4-6 record over the past 10 games might not seem like progress, it's a vast improvement for a team that suffered through various COVID-19 issues and other assorted injuries for weeks. The Kentucky product has all the tools for a breakout season, and he has the potential to be one of the league's most productive big men by season's end.