Adebayo exploded for 30 points (13-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime win against the Hawks.

Adebayo compiled career highs in scoring and dimes while becoming the youngest Heat player to post a triple-double. It seems safe to suggest the groin injury that had him listed as probable didn't bother the big man, and he continues to be among the most versatile and consistent centers across all fantasy formats.