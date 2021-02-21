Adebayo tallied 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 win over the Lakers.

Both Adebayo and Jimmy Butler put up triple-double performances against the Kings on Thursday, but the center was the only Miami player to notch a double-double in the narrow win. If Adebayo had avoided his two-game absence in last year's NBA Championship series, the outcome might have been different for the Heat. The Kentucky product exacted a bit of revenge with a solid effort.