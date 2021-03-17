Adebayo collected 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

Adebayo made his return after four games on the sidelines, turning in a more than adequate performance. Granted, the opposition provided a favorable matchup, but nonetheless, he looked untroubled by his recent knee injury. Tendinitis can be a tricky injury to manage and so there is a chance he could sit a few more games before the season is done. However, he still remains an elite fantasy option and GMs simply need to hope for a relatively injury-free run into the playoffs.