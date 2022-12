Adebayo racked up 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-96 loss to the Pistons.

Adebayo tied his best rebounding performance of the season with 15 boards, matching his 15-rebound night Nov. 12 against the Hornets. The big man also notched his first double-double of December and reached the 20-point threshold for the third time in his last four games.