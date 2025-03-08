Adebayo logged 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Friday's 106-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Adebayo had the opportunity to win the game for the Heat, but he couldn't sink what would've been the game-winning three in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Despite that, the star big man delivered another impressive performance, and continues to settle himself as one of the team's go-to scoring weapons, alongside Tyler Herro, since the All-Star break. Adebayo, who has recorded three straight double-doubles, is averaging 23.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game in nine contests since the All-Star break.