Monday's game between Adebayo's Heat and the Detroit Pistons will be delayed until later Monday night due to COVID-19 protocols, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

At this point, the league is aiming to delay the start until "at least 8:00 PM ET," per Winderman, but it's also possible the game is ultimately postponed. As a result, utilizing any Heat or Pistons players in DFS contests carries some major risk.