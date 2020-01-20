Heat's Bam Adebayo: Monster line in loss
Adebayo accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Spurs.
Adebayo produced his 24th double-double through 42 appearances this season, which is already six more than he combined for through his first two seasons (18). With career-high per-game averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks and a career-best field goal percentage, it's no surprise why Adebayo is among the most likely to win Most Improved Player.
