Adebayo went for 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 loss to the Clippers.

Adebayo has now registered double-doubles in two of his last three games. While his shooting percentage has gone down in four consecutive games, Adebayo is shooting a career-high 57.9 percent from the floor.