Heat's Bam Adebayo: Muted effort in blowout loss
Adebayo ended with just three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-84 loss to Utah.
Adebayo drew another start in the absence of Hassan Whiteside (personal) but was unable to repeat his efforts of the last three games. This was simply a case of Rudy Gobert getting the better of Adebayo, limiting his production across the board. Whiteside is slated to return for Friday's game against the Grizzlies which will likely send Adebayo back to the bench.
