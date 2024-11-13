Adebayo ended Tuesday's 123-121 overtime loss to Detroit with 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 44 minutes.

Adebayo produced a bounce-back game after scoring only nine points and shooting 3-for-11 from the field in Sunday's win over Minnesota. The big man secured his fifth double-double of the season and scored the second-highest mark on the club behind Tyler Herro (40) Tuesday. Through 10 regular-season outings, Adebayo has averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks across 34.8 minutes per game. The 27-year-old has struggled with consistency thus far and is shooting only 40.7 percent from the field.