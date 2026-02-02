Adebayo supplied 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 victory over the Bulls.

Despite having his playing time reduced by Sunday's rout, Adebayo nearly turned in a double-double. The star big man is rolling along for fantasy managers, having now scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive games while averaging 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest during this stretch.