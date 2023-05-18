Adebayo ended with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 win over Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo led all Heat players in rebounds and finished second on the team in scoring while ending two boards shy of a double-double in the Game 1 victory on the road. Adebayo has hauled in eight or more rebounds in 11 of his 12 postseason appearances, having tallied at least 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in three outings.