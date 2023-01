Adebayo ended with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 win over New Orleans.

Adebayo led all Heat players in rebounds while finishing one board short of a double-double in Sunday's victory. Adebayo has tallied at least 10 points and eight rebounds in 11 straight games.