Adebayo logged 29 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes during the Heat's 127-121 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

The Heat were on the verge of blowing yet another 20-plus-point lead Tuesday, but Adebayo stepped up with 13 points in the fourth quarter to help snap Miami's three-game losing skid. It was a nice bounce-back performance from the All-Star center after his six-point outing against the Thunder on Sunday. It was Adebayo's first game of at least 20 points since Dec. 15 against the Raptors and his 13th double-double of the season. He is averaging 13.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.9 steals over 30.3 minutes per game since Jan. 1.