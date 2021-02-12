Adebayo registered 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals for the Heat in a 101-94 victory over the Rockets on Thursday.

It was a difficult game for Adebayo despite coming close to his first triple-double of the season. The center has been struggling with his shot of late and has taken less than 10 shots in two straight games. He also had a season-high eight turnovers. Adebayo still found a way to put his stamp on this game though by dominating the glass and being a facilitator through the post. The one-time All-Star has been a fantasy superstar this season, averaging 19.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a block and steal per game.