Adebayo produced three points (0-3 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during a 104-102 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

After a recent stretch of good play, Adebayo had his worst game in a while in Wednesday's loss. The three points marked his lowest total since Jan. 29 and the two boards marked his lowest total since Jan. 25. Adebayo's value will be impacted when Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) returns, but he should still have low-end value for the rest of the season.