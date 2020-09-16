Adebayo notched 18 points (5-12 FG, 8-11 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's Game 1 overtime win over the Celtics.

Adebayo came just one dime away from what would've been his seventh double-double of the current playoff run -- in only 10 games -- but his highlight of the game came on defense, as his block over Jayson Tatum essentially give the Heat the win in overtime. Adebayo has proven to be a reliable contributor for the Heat on both ends of the court and, even though he's a step below Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler when it comes to scoring, he is averaging 11.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while also scoring 16.4 points in 10 playoff contests.