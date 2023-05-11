Adebayo logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Adebayo finished second on the team in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound total in Wednesday's Game 5 loss to New York. Adebayo has finished with at least 15 points and eight rebounds in every game of the series against New York.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Posts double-double while banged up•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Set to play through shoulder issue•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Records double-double in win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: All-around showing in Game 2 defeat•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Likely to play Sunday•