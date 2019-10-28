Adebayo had 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals during Miami's 109-116 defeat at Minnesota on Sunday.

Adebayo was one rebound away from securing his third triple-double in equal number of games, but he recorded a season-high mark in both steals and blocks. Adebayo's versatility and ability to contribute on both ends of the court -- particularly with steals and blocks -- should boost his upside, although his scoring totals have also been better than expected (15.3 points per game so far). Miami plays against Atlanta on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories