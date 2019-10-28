Heat's Bam Adebayo: Nears double-double
Adebayo had 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals during Miami's 109-116 defeat at Minnesota on Sunday.
Adebayo was one rebound away from securing his third triple-double in equal number of games, but he recorded a season-high mark in both steals and blocks. Adebayo's versatility and ability to contribute on both ends of the court -- particularly with steals and blocks -- should boost his upside, although his scoring totals have also been better than expected (15.3 points per game so far). Miami plays against Atlanta on Tuesday.
