Adebayo had 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets.

Adebayo's 20 points accounted for a season-high, but he wasn't particularly efficient and also coughed up four turnovers. The 29-year-old big man is going through some growing pains adjusting to his new superstar teammate, and the lack of spacing has been a problem for Miami, as they've opened the season 0-3. While the Heat rank in the top five in three-point attempts per game, they also rank in the bottom half in three-point percentage, which is a tough combination if you're trying to win games.