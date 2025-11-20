Adebayo racked up 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 victory over the Warriors.

Adebayo looked great in his return from a six-game absence, asserting himself on both ends of the floor. He drilled a clutch three-pointer down the stretch to put Miami's lead out of reach, and finished with a plus/minus rating of plus-15. Adebayo is attempting (5.9) and making a career-high 2.1 triples per game this season, and he's converting a respectable 37.3 percent of those attempts.