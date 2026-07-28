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Heat's Bam Adebayo: New frontcourt partner incoming

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Adebayo's (back) fantasy outlook should remain strong after Miami acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, though his offensive role could shift alongside another high-usage frontcourt star, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel opines.

While Adebayo may sacrifice some scoring volume, Antetokounmpo's ability to collapse defenses should create more efficient scoring opportunities, and the duo projects to form one of the league's premier defensive frontcourts. Adebayo nursed a back issue to end the 2025-26 season, but he should be a full go for training camp.

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