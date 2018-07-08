Adebayo registered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during the Heat's 110-84 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Adebayo continues to see meaningful minutes in summer league play, and as he's done in previous games, he parlayed his time on the court into solid production Saturday. The second-year big man is coming off a strong rookie season in which he averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 19.8 minutes over 69 games, so the additional seasoning he's receiving in Las Vegas should only help accelerate his learning curve heading into what could be a big sophomore campaign.