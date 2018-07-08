Heat's Bam Adebayo: Nine points in 19 minutes during loss
Adebayo registered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during the Heat's 110-84 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Adebayo continues to see meaningful minutes in summer league play, and as he's done in previous games, he parlayed his time on the court into solid production Saturday. The second-year big man is coming off a strong rookie season in which he averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 19.8 minutes over 69 games, so the additional seasoning he's receiving in Las Vegas should only help accelerate his learning curve heading into what could be a big sophomore campaign.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 10 boards in summer league win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Will get run in Summer League•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Second straight DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Good to go Thursday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Upgraded to questionable Thursday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...