Coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that Adebayo (hip) doesn't have a return timetable, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo will miss a fourth straight game Monday and will likely remain sidelined for at least a few more. He traveled with the team to Charlotte, but Spoelstra said not to read into that. Following Monday's matchup, the Heat will travel home for a rematch against the Hornets before back-to-back contests against the Bulls on Thursday and Saturday. Given Spoelstra's comments, Adebayo can likely be considered doubtful for all those matchups, barring a return to practice soon.