Adebayo totaled 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 loss to the Magic.

Adebayo had a night to forget offensively but still managed to grind his way to double digits given his shot volume and a decent effort from the free-throw line. It was a much different story for the big man on the glass, where he secured a game-high 12 boards for his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. Norman Powell stepped up for 28 points in Wednesday's season opener, but the Heat will need more out of Adebayo moving forward, especially while Tyler Herro (ankle) is sidelined.

