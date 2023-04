Adebayo (quadriceps) is probable for Thursday's game versus the 76ers.

Adebayo has been upgraded from questionable to probable Thursday with a left quadriceps tendon strain. The Heat will be locked into a Play-In game with a loss, so Miami will likely play its regulars as much as possible down the stretch. Adebayo is averaging 18.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances.