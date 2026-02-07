default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Adebayo is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to right hip tightness.

Adebayo may have tweaked his hip during the Heat's 98-96 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-6 FT, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes. The injury doesn't appear to be a severe one given the probable tag, though the Heat are playing three games over the next four days, including a back-to-back set with the Wizards and Jazz on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Kel'el Ware would stand to see a sizable jump in minutes if Adebayo were to miss any time prior to the All-Star break.

More News