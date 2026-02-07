Adebayo is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to right hip tightness.

Adebayo may have tweaked his hip during the Heat's 98-96 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-6 FT, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes. The injury doesn't appear to be a severe one given the probable tag, though the Heat are playing three games over the next four days, including a back-to-back set with the Wizards and Jazz on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Kel'el Ware would stand to see a sizable jump in minutes if Adebayo were to miss any time prior to the All-Star break.