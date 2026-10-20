Adebayo (groin) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Adebayo missed the Heat's final three preseason games with right groin tightness, though the star big man is set to play in the team's regular-season opener. Over 73 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, he averaged 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.4 minutes per contest. He's finished with regular-season averages of at least 18 points and nine rebounds per game in six straight years.