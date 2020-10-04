Adebayo (neck) has been ruled out of Sunday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Adebayo was doubtful coming in, but the Heat left the door open for the big man to potentially return after he was held out of Game 2. Ultimately, Adebayo is still dealing with significant discomfort in his neck/shoulder, so the Heat will again be forced to leave more heavily on Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard in the frontcourt. Adebayo will technically be active for Game 3 so he will not have to wear a mask on the Heat's bench.